Covid brought out a pace of change no one would have imagined one year ago. The pandemic has impacted many companies’ business models and digital transformation roadmaps. Objectives have shifted, new risks have emerged, and consumer habits are now constantly pivoting to take advantage of the latest technology. In Corporate Board Member and RSM’s recent survey of public company directors, 84% said the primary objective their organizations are trying to address with digital technologies is to improve the customer experience.
So how are smart boards thinking about their customers, and how is that driving digital transformation strategies? Join Corporate Board Member and RSM on March 10 at 1:00 pm ET for a 60-minute webinar to explore:
Digital Transformation and the Customer:
A Forward-Looking Framework for Boards
How are companies leveraging data analytics to make more strategic, customer-driven decisions?
How do companies move beyond traditional transactional-based data to inform the customer journey?
What questions should boards be asking, and who should they be asking them of, to make sure management is moving away from transaction-based decisions to complete customer journey considerations?
What fundamental questions about the customer experience are time agnostic and will outlast Covid?
From a board perspective, how do these changes impact your discussions around your C-suite leadership team?
REGISTER NOW!
COMPLIMENTARY WEBINAR CO-HOSTED BY:
Tuesday, March 10, 2021 | 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm ET
Sarah Hofstetter
FEATURED SPEAKERS
Board Member, Campbell Soup Company; President of Profiter, Ltd.
Sarah Hofstetter is a visionary leader with a proven track record of driving tremendous growth in multiple disruptive environments over the past 20+ years. Sarah currently serves as President of Profitero, a global ecommerce analytics software company, is a member of the Board of Directors of the Campbell Soup Company, and co-hosts the BRAVE COMMERCE podcast.
Bill Kracunas
Principal, Management Consulting, RSM US LLP
Bill Kracunas serves as RSM’s national management consulting leader, a role he has held since 2015. He is responsible for setting management consulting’s strategic direction and ensuring the practice employs the latest technologies, methodologies and approaches to assist RSM’s middle market clients in improving performance. Bill is also RSM’s northeast region technology and management consulting leader.
MODERATOR
Melanie Nolen
Director of Research, Corporate Board Member
Melanie is director of research for Chief Executive Group. She oversees custom and proprietary research initiatives across the firm and acts as research editor for Chief Executive magazine and Corporate Board Member magazine. She has a background in finance and investing and is currently based in Franklin, Tennessee.
Board Member, Conduent, Xerox and Grow 52
Scott Letier is the Managing Director of Deason Capital Services (DCS), the family office of Darwin Deason; a firm with in excess of $1.5B of AUM. Scott currently serves on the boards of Xerox Corporation, Conduent Incorporated, MV Transportation (the leading provider of para-transit services and the largest privately owned passenger transportation contracting firm in the United States), and Gardenuity (a garden focused tech enabled retailer).
Scott Letier